Culture Kultür returns with fifth album, first music video





Spanish futurepop act Culture Kultür breaks its long silence with the announcement of the band’s much anticipated fifth album, Humanity. Drawing on themes of “the different emotions that tear the human heart,” Humanity is due for release on January 21, 2019 via Caustic Records, with digipak pre-orders now available via the label’s webstore. Preceding the album is the first single and Culture Kultür’s very first music video, “Refugee,” a sci-fi visual extravaganza reminiscent of No Man’s Sky.







Humanity marks the first new release from Culture Kultür since Spirit, released in 2010 also via Caustic Records.

Culture Kultür

Caustic Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)