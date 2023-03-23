



It has been two years since David Wright last demonstrated his mettle with Cult of Alia’s Offerings debut, but the silence has been broken with the release of “Patterns Beat Emotion.” Waves both cold and dark resonate through the track’s aggressive rhythms and anthemic lyrics revolving around the struggle to overcome self doubt; originally written around notions of repetition in meditation, the song transformed into “an ode to the struggle of navigating life’s challenges, and the conflicting emotions that can arise in the process.” The song offers a more contemplative and introspective subject matter than past efforts by Cult of Alia, which had primarily been driven by sci-fi, video game, and religious mythos, while still drawing heavily on Wright’s experiences performing in underground clubs. “Patterns Beat Emotion” marks the first new material from Cult of Alia since the aforementioned Offerings EP, with the single arriving on Friday, March 24, via Cold Transmission Music; the accompanying D.I.Y. video made its premiere earlier today, March 23.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)