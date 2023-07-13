



Tyler “Fournames” Fortney has spent the past two decades working with the likes of She Wants Revenge, Daniel Ash, The Neighbourhood, and others, now focusing on his own dark synthpop outfit Cuffed. July 12 saw the release of “Deceiver” via Dune Altar and making its premiere on CLVT Nation , following up on the “Possessed” debut this past May; co-written and co-produced with Justin Maranga, the song was described by the publication’s Sean Reveron as “the kind of post-punk that makes me feel good to be an L.A. native,” calling it a “perfectly balance and executed” anthem for the night club. The artist refers to the song, and Cuffed as a whole, to be a tribute to his youth, delving deep into his influences to offer up an emotive blend of nostalgia and innovation, while also navigating the shadowy underbelly of his home in Hollywood and Los Angeles. Cuffed promises to release more singles throughout the year.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)