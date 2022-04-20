



Darkwave and post-punk duo Crying Vessel has revealed the music video for “Blossom,” the band’s latest single from the forthcoming Before Life was Death album. Stating a desire to “break down that wall of conformity,” Crying Vessel’s Slade Templeton explains the song is “about being true to yourself, to be who you want to be and live by these principles.” As such, the upbeat rhythms and siwrling atmospheres evoke an uplifting and a darkly enticing mindset that “still touches on a subject that is actually extremely destructive and dark,” with the band attempting to find hope and light. Directed by Fabio Rincones, the video draws on the band’s love of horror, with Templeton explaining that with the director’s input, “We’ve built a visual element of how this world is meant to look, not just sound.” Band mate Basil Oberli also comments, claiming that the imaginary monsters of his childhood continue to haunt him, and that “what started out as pure darkness turned from that energy into passion and then I translated it into art.” More from the band can be read in the interview conducted by Nowamuzyka.pl. “Blossom” marks the second single from Before Life was Death, following the February release of “Left For Dead.” The album is expected to be released in June via Cleopatra Records.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)