



Crying Vessel – the darkwave and post-punk duo of Slade Templeton and Basil Oberil – has announced the release of a new album, titled Before Life was Death, with today’s release of “Left For Dead” marking the first single. Written by Templeton as an introduction to the band’s direction on the forthcoming record, the song’s darkly psychological themes of abandonment tie into the overarching examinations on life’s temptations; furthermore, Templeton points the finger at social media, asking “How does your box feel?” Directed by regular collaborator Fabio Rincones, the video depicts a man strapped to a chair as his googles project images of his grim reality – “Is this starvation? Or is this just a figment of his imagination?” Before Life was Death follows up on Crying Vessel’s Pleasures For the Wicked, released in 2020, and is due for release in June of this year via Cleopatra Records.





Crying Vessel

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)