L.A. based producer Shane Talada (Artillary Nightspace, Marching Dynamics) has released Bodies in Classified Rubble under the moniker of his industrial project The Operative via the Crunch Pod label. A compilation of live soundboard recordings from U.S. and Canadian events, the album showcases Talada’s skills as a DJ and musician, combining various synths with his abilities on the turntables and decks. The ralbum includes a remix of Caustic’s “Give Me Damage,” an interpretation of Propaganda’s “Duel,” and a remix from MNFCTR. Released on January 10, Bodies in Classified Rubble is now available via Bandcamp.
 

 

