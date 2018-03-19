Croona releases new single, lyric video





Croona, the solo electro/industrial project of Fredrik Croona, has unveiled a lyric video for the new single “Killing Me Again.” Described by the artist as “a combination of dark and moody meets catchy and melodic,” the single follows the 2016 Welcome Home, Croona’s sophomore album under his own moniker.







Released today – March 19, 2018 – and available to purchase via the artist’s Bandcamp, the Killing Me Again single also features remixes by AlienNation and Kounter Mezhure.

Best known as the front man for Cynical Existence, Croona is currently performing a series of live shows in support of that band’s No Way Out single, released this past Halloween; a listing of performance dates can be found on the Cynical Existence Facebook. His previous work also includes Menschdefekt and Project Rotten.

Fredrik Croona

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)