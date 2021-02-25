



German electro/industrial act Croc Shop proves that the band’s return in 2020 was no fluke, following up that year’s Resist! with a new album. Featuring founder Mick Hale and longtime member vMarkus, Perpetual Sequence presents the group’s ninth full-length studio effort, showcasing 11 new tracks that continue Croc Shop’s pursuit of pop and rock-laced electro, with occasional nods to the darker and more industrial sounds of the band’s earlier output. Due for release on March 5 via Metropolis Records, Perpetual Sequence is available for pre-order digitally via Bandcamp. A music video for the album track “Silver” was released on February 23.







Formed in Berlin in 1987 as Crocodile Shop, the band’s sound shifted from indie rock and post-punk to a more EBM and electro-tinged sound over the course of seven albums, with 2002’s World seeing the group transitioning into a cleaner synthpop sound and the name shortened to Croc Shop; this would be the last release from the band until Resist! in May 2020.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)