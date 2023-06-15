



The outpouring of love and support for Sean Payne following the loss of his wife Anastasia “Staci” Payne this past May continues as CRLStudios has released not one, but two compilations as name-your-price items on Bandcamp, with proceeds going directly to the Payne family. Mastered by Anatoly Grinberg, both volumes of the Forms collection feature 19 tracks showcasing the independent imprint’s devotion to experimental post-industrial, IDM, breakcore, and outsider electronica, compiled by label head James Church. Among the artists featured are ESA, Ether of Souls, Order of the Static Temple, Krate, Angel of Violence, Bootblacks, Lucidstatic, Antigen Shift, Society Burning, Acidrodent, Unterm Rad, SINthetik Messiah, Manufactura, Iammynewt, and Slighter. Forms Volume 1 and Volume 2 are available now via Bandcamp, both released on June 12.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)