



CRLStudios continues to show support for fellow industrial rabble rouser and veritable lord of the glitch Sean Payne with the release of the third entry in the Forms compilation series. With an additional 13 tracks, along with bonus artwork and other additional goodies, the collection showcases the robotic noises and electro/industrial sounds of C/A/T, Textbeak, Solemn Assembly, RA1D, Static Logic, Dead Agent, Giant Monsters on the Horizon, and more; like the previous two albums, Forms Volume 3 was compiled by CRLStudios’ James Church, mastered by Anatoly Grinberg, and with art and graphic design by Robert Lioy and eshmoon. Forms Volumes 1, 2, and 3 are available as name-your-price items on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going directly to the Payne family to assist in recovery from a car accident this past May, which claimed the life of Sean’s wife Anastasia. Of Sean, Church comments, “He has been a pillar in the Chicago music scene working with countless artists and opening his home to so many of us,” going on to state that the Forms compilations are a unified effort of solidarity. Artists featured on the preceding volumes include Slighter, Antonym, Testube, Bootblacks, Antigen Shift, Society Burning, ESA, iammynewt, Unterm Rad, Barcoder, EDGEY, Krate, Tokee, Acidrodent, and Lucidstatic.













CRLStudios

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Cyanotic

GoFund Me Campaign – Payne Support Fund, Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Glitch Mode Recordings

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)