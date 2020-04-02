



With a rallying cry that “Desperate times call for positive vibes,” Crime:Scene Records and Kravica Zorica will live stream an online version of its industrial music festival, Dark Fest, on Saturday, April 4 via YouTube. Beginning at 9:00pm CST, 11 underground bands from the Balkans will perform from their homes, studios, and rehearsal spaces, all presenting genres that range from experimental electronics to industrial/rock and ambient in an effort to bring positive vibes to a world in isolation. Among the bands featured in the virtual festival will be dreDDup, MRT, Reconvalescent, How Green Is My Toupee, Terror Couple, Kleimor, Dichotomy Engine, F.O.F., Makeitlast, Yvith, and Po’ Metra Crijeva. Additional information can be found on the Facebook event page.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)