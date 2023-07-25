



It has been just over a decade since the Australian art rock and post-punk band’s last album, but Crime and the City Solution has at last broken the silence with the release of “Peace in My Time.” Described as an elegiac crescendo, founder and mainstay songwriter Simon Bonney explains that “Nothing surprises me anymore about what people do to each other,” going on to say that the titular “Peace” is more about acceptance of one’s identity and the uncertainty of life. Produced, recorded, and mixed by Martin J. Fiedler, the song sees Bonney’s somber and evocative voice joined by bassist/pianist Frederic Lyenn Jacques, violinist and backing vocalist Bronwyn Adams, and drummer Chris Hughes, with the accompanying black & white video shot and edited by Elvira Akzigitova at Berlin’s Klangbild Studios.







“Peace in My Time” serves as the first single from the killer, the forthcoming sixth full-length effort from Crime and the City Solution, and the first album release from the band since 2013’s American Twilight. Bonney explains that the album began life as a PhD application “about decision making in Afghanistan in the late ’80s,” with he and Adams diving into crafting the album in the midst of the lockdowns while the pair were in their native Australia; also providing inspiration was Bonney’s work delivering aid programs throughout the Indo-Pacific region, as well as visits to post-invasion Ukraine, addressing the lingering effects of violence on the psyche and the veneer of normalcy and resilience in areas of extreme turmoil.

As the second incarnation of the band to be based in the German capital, the killer also features contributions from guitarist Donald Baldie, guitarist/pianist Joshua Murphy, and Georgio Valentino on guitar and synths, with Fiedler also performing synths and Mellotron. The album is due for release on October 20 via Mute in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders now available through Bandcamp and the Mute webstore.





