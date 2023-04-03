



Californian post-punk and “party goth” act Creux Lies has announced the release of Divine Remix as a companion to the band’s 2021 sophomore album. The band explains that on the first anniversary of the album’s release, “we decided to seek out a select group of artists and friends to offer some highlight tracks to be reworked.” Due for release on May 25 via Freakwave and available to pre-order on Bandcamp, Divine Remix is a veritable snapshot of the current wave of post-punk and darkwave, featuring the likes of Pixel Grip, Ash Code, Twin Tribes, Male Tears, Cult of Alia’s Dara, and TRAITRS. The remix EP comes off the heels of Creux Lies’ momentous 2022 tour as the direct support for iconic ’80s group Modern English; heralded for a huge live sound and performance style, the band has appeared at such notable festivals as Absolution Fest, Murder of Crows NY, and Wave Gotik Treffen, sharing the stage with the likes of Clan of Xymox, Soft Kill, ACTORS, AFI, The Soft Moon, Twin Tribes, and more.

After releasing the Energy and Entropy EP in 2013, the band changed its name from NMBRSTTN to Creux Lies, subsequently unveiling the debut album The Hearth via Cleopatra Records in August 2018, followed by Goodbye Divine in October 2021; Creux Lies has also released several interim singles, including a remix of Missing Persons’ “Lipstick.”

Creux Lies

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Freakwave

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)