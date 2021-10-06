



Infusing mainstream pop sensibilities with industrialized textures and darkwave atmospheres, Crash Cathedral has unveiled a new visualizer for the band’s latest two-part single, “Static / Lonely Heaven.” With themes about “the loss of connection within a relationship that feels impossible to walk away from,” the band called upon Displaced/Replaced for the visualizer, the cinematic and glitch-laden imagery matching the song’s mechanized rhythms and layers of ambient yet abrasive guitar; furthermore, Crash Cathedral vocalist Nick Gilmer cites the inspiration of The Weeknd, with Velveteen Studios’ Robbie Townsend assisting the band with production and mix. Available via Spotify and all other major streaming platforms, “Static / Lonely Heaven” marks the third single release from the Philadelphia trio after 2020’s “MoodRing” and “Fangs” releases. Additionally, the band plans to release several remixes by the likes of post-industrial producer Confines and dark electro act Kiss of the Whip, with more new music to appear in early 2022.





