



Dark alt. pop artist Corvyx has been steadily building his following through several independent singles and covers, gaining over 10-million views on YouTube. Now, the self-proclaimed space witch has unveiled a new single for the song “At the Stake,” presenting the artist’s enigmatic and emotive, cinematic and cerebral style with a horror-inspired video just in time for Halloween. Describing the video as “if Alexander McQueen had orchestrated a witch hunt at a 1692-themed Met Gala and all attendees were on acid, the video celebrates the outcast and reimagines the witch not as the condemned, but as the hunter who condemns those who would dare damn the different. Corvyx goes on to say that “music is the closest things humans have to magic,” providing a hopeful escape from the grim realities of the world. Directed and produced by Corvyx, the video made its premiere on October 21, while the single for “At the Stake” was released on October 15; as well, a remix of the song – dubbed the Vaudeville Remix Samhain Version – is available for pre-save.





Corvyx

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)