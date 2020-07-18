



After garnering considerable acclaim with two albums and a dynamic live presence, vagabond underground act Corlyx has signed with Negative Gain Productions for the release of the band’s third studio album, Together Apart. Inspired by ’90s grunge and industrial/rock along with modern electronica, the duo’s stylistic range has resulted in a sound that is difficult to pigeonhole, with Together Apart finding vocalist Caitlin Stokes and producer/guitarist Brandon Ashley now introducing ’80s goth and post-punk into the mix; stating that the band had not considered the sound until after the creative process, Stokes explains, “This is the first time we sat down as song writers and decided to focus on a genre,” and that “After putting out a pretty large body of work dedicated to industrial influences we thought it was time to make a proper goth album.” As such, the music video for the album’s first single, “Porcelain Skin” made its debut on the prominent and aptly named Post-Punk.com ; created during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the video presents the pair using greenscreen effects and taking advantage of the isolation of their home studio. Stokes further explains the song’s meaning as it relates to her mother, “who suffers from severe mental illnesses; I wanted to finally write about her finding the beauty in her incredibly fragile state.” Together Apart will be released on September 15 via Negative Gain Productions in CD and digital formats; pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp.









Corlyx

Negative Gain Productions

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)