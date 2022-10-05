



Caitlin Stokes and Brandon Ashley – the darkwave duo better known collectively as Corlyx – has earned a considerable reputation for their stylistic eccentricity, blending various genres set to lavish glam/goth visuals. Following 2020’s Together Apart, the band has been steadily revealing a series of singles to signal the upcoming fourth album, with the latest appearing today, October 5, in the form of “Never Love.” As the fourth single from Blood in the Disco, the song sees Corlyx collaborating with Lord of the Lost front man and founder Chris Harms, with Stokes explaining that “there’s such a contrast to our vocal styles; a beautiful conversation is happening in this track,” calling it the “I love you/I hate you song you wanna make bad decisions to.” She further comments that the song presented an opportunity for Corlyx to explore different sides to their sound and personality, describing it as “dark pop with some heavy elements.” “Never Love” is available to purchase/stream via Bandcamp, and follows “Raindrops,” “Take Off Everything,” and “The Echo.” Blood in the Disco is planned to arrive in winter of 2022 via Out of Line Music.









Corlyx

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Lord of the Lost

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Out of Line Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)