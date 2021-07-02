Jul 2021 02

COP International releases second entry in new compilation series

Today, July 2, COP International has unveiled the second edition of the Broken Hearts & Robot Parts compilation series. Following less than two months after the first entry, Part II is listed as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, and features contributions from several of the current underground electro/industrial scene’s hottest talents; among them are COP artists Sick Jokes and Stoneburner, the latter showcasing a remix of “Sellout” by fellow label mate Walter Flakus of Stabbing Westward. As well, John Fryer’s Black Needle Noise remixes a track from Chicago industrial and alternative collective The Joy Thieves, along with tracks by I Ya Toyah and Silver Walks. According to COP founder Christian Petke, the smaller selection of artists is intended to shine a bigger and brighter spotlight, with the compilation series to gradually build interest; he goes on to comment, “Our scene is bursting with creativity and talent and we are honored to present our latest selection to you with snapshots of a vibrant community.”
 

 
Also a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, Broken Hearts & Robot Parts I was released on May 6 and features tracks by The Burying Kind, Unitcode:Machine, Johnny Tupolev, Suicide Queen, and Machines with Human Skin. The release of Part II will also be celebrated on Facebook tonight at 7:00pm EST, which will also feature a Q&A session with the participating artists.
 

 

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

