



Unitcode:Machine has announced details for Critical Fault, the Texas electro/industrial artist’s new album to be released on COP International. Following up on 2021’s highly acclaimed Themes For a Collapsing Empire, the album was preceded this year by the release of two singles, “Undone” in March, and “Cold” in August, with the new track “Keep Above the Water” now available to preview stream. Featuring 11 tracks all written by Eric Kristoffer, the record “chronicles an internal struggle for identity,” in which each song presents the artist’s personal stories, sharing vulnerability, and seeking a greater understanding; recorded at Code Violation Studios, the album was produced and mixed by Christopher Hall (Stabbing Westward) and mastered by Eric Oehler (Null Device, Klack) at Submersible Studios, with artwork created by Greg Rolfes. The aforementioned singles featured remixes by Beborn Beton, Blackcarburning, Assemblage 23, and Aesthetic Perfection, with “Keep Above the Water” also accompanied by a music video available to view on Bandcamp. Critical Fault will be released on October 6 via COP International in digital, CD, and cassette formats.









