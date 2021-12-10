



On December 7, Los Angeles industrial/metal trio CONTRACULT Collective premiered via Revolver Magazine the band’s new music video, “Meek.” Directed, shot, and edited by Steven Anthony Roe, the video is presented as a mini-horror movie addressing issues of addiction, mental health, and the inability to account for one’s actions in a decrepit state of mind; with vocalist Svart, guitarist Culprit, and keyboardist BX forced to confront a demonic manifestation of their individual vices in the vacant hotel room 333, the band sought to provoke these serious topics through grotesque imagery, with the front man stating that “Industrial music has always tried to push the envelope of shock and horror, both lyrically and visually… Contracult does the same, but with purpose and humility.” Performing the role of the demon is contortionist/pole dance Brynn Route (Kat Von D, Lucha VaVOOM), with the band’s weaknesses including smoking and alcohol abuse, materialism, and gluttony, interspersed with CONTRACULT Collective in full performance mode.







Originally signed to Roadrunner Records and lauded by publications like Revolver and MetalSucks , CONTRACULT Collective self-released the A Cult of Opposition and Follow EPs in 2020; that year also saw the band featured prominently in The Pit ‘s What Burns in the Soul mini-documentary, and appearing on the lineup of the ColdWaves “Season of the Glitch” Halloween livestream. “Meek” was mastered by Arthur Rizk (Ghostemane, Power Trip), and will be featured on the group’s forthcoming full-length album, due to appear in summer of 2022; the album will also feature the “Plunge” single and a cover of Bad Brains’ “Sacred Love,” both of which the band first premiered in performances at Aftershock FEstival and Welcome to Rockville.





CONTRACULT Collective

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)