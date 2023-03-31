



Dirk Serries and Justin K. Broadrick have each cultivated their own sizeable reputations since the early ’80s, both actively creating and experimenting in the midst of the cassette-driven underground. Now, driven by mutual appreciation and admiration for each other’s work, the two have embarked on a new collaboration, appropriately named Loud as Giants, with the Empty Homes debut to be released via Consouling Sounds. Having previously toured together, with Serries supporting Broadrick’s Jesu under his own Fear Falls Burning moniker, as well as exchanging remixes, assisting each other at concerts, and working together on the 2009 Final + Fear Falls Burning album, Serries explains that Loud as Giants was “on the back burner for some years,” with the goal of the project “not to invent new music but just to bring together the music we grew up with, were/are inspired by and we just like to do ourselves.” The isolation and nostalgia of the pandemic became a thematic backdrop upon which the pair crafted the material, with Broadrick explaining that Empty Homes “embodies a world I personally feel happier in,” one filled with images of quiet nighttime and empty homes “full of loss and emptiness,” far from the crowded city streets. He goes on to clarify that he prefers isolation “only when chosen by me,” with Serries concluding that the timing was finally right for the album to come to fruition.

Empty Homes will be released via Consouling Sounds on April 28 in digital, CD, and marbled vinyl formats.





