



With the band having made its return to recording activity last summer, San Francisco activist industrial/dance act Consolidated is now following up this year’s We’re Already There album with a series of remixes. Commissioned by the Austin, TX-based eMERGENCY hEARTS imprint, the series began this past May with the release of the Lonesome Rider remix of “Capitalism,” followed by remixes of Musica Sin Fronteras by Klack and Blixaboy, each released two weeks apart; the label will be continuing to follow this schedule, showcasing a new remix every two weeks, leading up to Consolidated’s scheduled performance at this year’s ColdWaves IX event in Chicago on Friday, September 24. Among the remixerrs to be featured on the upcoming singles are R34L and the legendary avant-dub producer Adrian Sherwood, both of whom will also be releasing their own respective projects via eMERGENCY hEARTS later in 2021.















Consolidated was founded in 1988, quickly gaining noteriety in the industrial underground for focusing on themes of anti-fascism, women’s rights, animal rights, vegetarianism, the evils of homophobia, consumerism, capitalism, and American nationalism; the band’s music incorporated elements of hard rock, funk, hip-hop, and dance music, with the 1989 ¡Consolidated! EP marking the band’s debut. The band would release numerous albums and EPs over the next several years, the original lineup of Sherburne, Pistel, and drummer Philip Steir dissolving in 1994; Sherburne and Pistel are now joined by Meat Beat Manifesto’s Lynn Farmer on drums, with We’re Already There released on March 19, 2021 and available to purchase via Bandcamp.

Tickets for the band’s performance at ColdWaves are available through eTix via the ColdWaves website; the band will be sharing the stage on this date with Clipping., Dälek, Pixel Grip, and Odonis Odonis.





Consolidated

eMERGENCY hEARTS

ColdWaves

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)