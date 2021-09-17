



Following the release of the Textures EP this past July and the “Ventilator” single on September 3, electronic act Foreign Body Sensation has today unveiled The Echo Is In the Code. An accomplished composer and music editor with a classicaly background, Foreign Body Sensation mastermind Louie Schultz presents his distinct blend of pop sensibilities with a love of analog synthesis and exploratory sound; created over the course of five years, the album finds Schultz’s utilizing his collection of 40 synths to their utmost, extraploating every sound and function to discover their unique capabilities and integrate them into a structure compositional process, resulting in “a survey of modern electronic music.” As well, The Echo Is In the Code features fellow producer/musician Keeley Bumford (More Giraffes, Dresage) contributing vocals to two tracks, including the aforementioned “Ventilator” single, which premiered on GhettoBlaster Magazine , and whose video – created by Ben Harley and edited by Lenny Messina – premiered on New Noise Magazine .











The Echo Is In the Code is available to stream/purchase now on Bandcamp, released via Dune Altar in digital and cassette formats, with the latter limited to 75 copies. Schultz had honed his skills collaborating with the likes of Mark Mothersbaugh (Devo), Cliff Martinez (ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers, Captain Beefheart, Lydia Lunch, and score composer for such films as Solaris, Traffic, Drive, and Only God Forgives), and Paul Haslinger (ex-Tangerine Dream, and score composer for Shoot ‘Em Up, Crank, and Slender Man). Along with Foreign Body Sensation, Schultz is a member of Army Navy and Nightjacket.

Foreign Body Sensation

Facebook, Bandcamp

Dune Altar

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)