Compactor to release first full-length album, announces live dates with Jason W. Walton





Compactor, the experimental industrial/noise project of Dream into Dust’s Derek Rush, is set to release its first full-length CD, Technology Worship, on May 1 via Oppressive Resistance Recordings. The album explores the relationship between humanity and technology, focusing on the echoes of religion in man’s devotion to and trust in tech. The sounds themselves, mastered by J. Stillings (Steel Hook Prostheses), further set the stage for the allegory, with the foundation of one track recorded live in an active Brooklyn church. A companion booklet expounding the “10 Commandments of Technology Worship” accompanies the CD. For the truly devout an extremely limited “Devotee Edition” of 25 is also available. The deluxe set comes in a screen printed black book box and includes the CD, a CDR with a single exclusive long track, “Digital Devotion,” built around deconstructed church organs; the set also includes a black PCB to build a working distortion unit, and a lightweight “Worship Hood” hoodie.







Following the record’s release, Compactor will perform a series of dates in the in the Midwest and Western U.S., with accompaniment on most dates by soundscape architect Jason W. Walton (Agalloch, Khôrada), who performed as Nothing in the ’90s and early 2000s before retiring the moniker. A full listing of dates can be found on the Compactor Facebook.









