



It has been five years since The Worker took to performing in the west coast, having now announced a string of Compactor tour dates for this fall. Beginning on September 29 and concluding on October 14, the industrial/noise act will present his trademark deconstruction of society and pop culture to such towns as Seattle, Portland, San Jose, Los Angeles, and more, including a headlining spot on the second date of the the NorCal NoiseFest in Sacramento, which runs from October 6-8. Joining The Worker, each on select dates of the tour, will be fellow noisemakers ShiftingHarbor, Malfet, and Sleeping with the Earth, with a full listing of dates and ticket information available via SongKick.com. Prior to the west coast run, Compactor will also be performing tonight, September 9, in Manchester, NH as part of the Interference.12 anniversary event, and on September 16 in Ithaca, NY. The tour follows in the wake of Compactor’s latest full-length effort, United, released on September 4 and available now through Bandcamp in digital and CD formats. The album marks the artist’s third album of 2023, after the February release of Blockchain and the Zero Culture collaboration with Divisive.









Compactor

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Chthonic Streams

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)