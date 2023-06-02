



The Worker continues to send pop culture and society to the scrapheap with Compactor with the industrial/noise act’s latest effort, a split document with fellow audio mangler Divisive, titled Zero Culture. The album presents four new tracks from each artist spanning 44 minutes, all sending the listener through a twisted vision of societal and cultural milieu, with the album marking the culmination of a project that was originally planned 10 years before when Divisive was operating under the moniker of Deadmoths. With two excerpt tracks now available to preview via Bandcamp, Zero Culture will be released on June 13 via Waste MGT in cassette format, each custom-stamped and featuring a 12-page color booklet housed in a polybag with sticker.







Furthermore, Compactor will be performing a five-date live series with experimental post-industrial duo Snowbeasts this month, the latter supporting The Endless, released on April 28 via Re:Mission Entertainment; beginning on June 10 in Manchester, NH as part of the monthly Interference noise night, the two acts will then proceed on four consecutive dates – June 22-25 – in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Compactor will also be performing on June 17 in Ithaca, NY for an event presented by The Electrozone, and then on June 27 at Trans-Pecos in Ridgewood, Queens. Finally, Compactor will participate in the eighth annual Buddyfest on July 22, returning to the event for the first time since 2019; profits from the festival will be donated to Ulster County Canines. A full listing of live dates and ticket information can be found via the Compactor Songkick page.









Compactor

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Divisive

Bandcamp

Chthonic Streams

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Snowbeasts

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)