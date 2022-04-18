



Compactor – the experimental industrial/noise project of the enigmatic and anonymous figure known as The Worker – will be embarking on a series of live shifts in support of the Tension Crucible album. This marks the project’s longest most ambitious undertaking in the live circuit yet, sending the artist to several locales not previously performed, and with each of the three cycles featuring a prominent festival stop; additionally, each tour will see Compactor paired with a fellow noisemaker. From April 19-May 1, the Northeast Revolution leg will be conducted with the heavy electronic drone act Retribution Body – the project of Providence, RI-based Matthew Azevedo; stops on this cycle include Montreal, Quebec, and the eight-hour SlabFest in Ashland, NH. The next Northern Corridor tour will run from June 1-10, with Compactor accompanied on the first two dates by Bison Squad, and subequently by Professor A – the experimental and anti-colonialist noise project of Bison Squad’s Alex Domingos; additionally, the last date will correspond with the first night of the Fargo Noise Fest, as well as marking the beginning of the third leg, the Central Conduit tour. Joined by Portland’s Eric Christopherson under his industrial and power noise moniker of Sleeping with the Earth, this tour will conclude with an appearance at the open air Litha Cascadia festival in the woods of Washington. A full listing of dates for each of these three tours can be found on Compactor’s Facebook.







Tension Crucible was released on October 1, 2021 via Cthonic Streams, marking the latest effort of original material from Compactor; the following December saw the release of Work For Hire, a reworked collection of the project’s numerous compilation appearances. Most recently, Compactor was featured on Crunch Pod’s The Throes of Democracy compilation; released on March 22 as a name-your-price item, all proceeds from the compilation are donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Central Kitchen to provide aid to Ukraine. Other artists on the collection include Manufactura, C/A/T, Diverje, Broken Fabiola, Stahlschlag, MissSuicide, in-FUSED, Normoria, and many more.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)