



Among the many concert and festival events happening via livestream during the pandemic is 2 Dark Helloween on Halloween. Organized by Mark Paradise of Communion After Dark and DJ Scott Durand of Dark Indulgence, with assistance from SPANKTHENUN’s Eric Hanes, the virtual event will be hosted by Rexx Arkana and DJ Maus, presenting a dynamic assortment of the current darkwave, industrial, and dark electro scene; according to Hanes, the organizers learned from other festivals and wished to “raise the bar for online festivals and elevate it to the next level,” while Paradise comments “This is an opportunity to bring the music and what we love about it to the audience in a new way that is exciting and fresh.” Durand also adds that the goal was to present “bands that we liked and thought would work well together” with a lineup that would build in momentum as the evening progressed, with high quality production, sound, and visuals. Among these bands are the likes of Curse Mackey, Angelspit, Empirion, Larva, SINE, and SPANKTHENUN, with other groups like ESA, Zwaremachine, 00tz 00tz, and Echoberyl presenting their first streaming shows of 2020; as well, the online festival will include DJ sets from Paradise and Durand, as well as God Module’s Jasyn Bangert, DJ Maus, DJ Wicked Goth, Alex Assimilate, and more. 2 Dark Helloween will be taking place via the Communion After Dark Twitch channel, beginning at 3:00pm EST on October 31; further information on the event can be found on the Facebook event page.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)