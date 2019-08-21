



German indie/electro-pop duo COMA has released a new single and video, “A Train,” from the upcoming album Voyage Voyage, due out November 22 via City Slang. The video, shot on Super-8 film, was directed by Tilman Singer, who wrote, directed, and produced the award winning 2018 horror thriller Luz. Band members Georg Conrad and Marius Bubat describe the track as an expression of “the feeling of uncertainty and insecurity when you come to terms with radical situations in your life,” echoing the challenges and milestones faced by the pair since the release of their previous album, 2015’s This Side of Paradise. Conrad goes on to say that “Making music is a kind of escapism, it puts you in a different world where you forget everything around you,” with Bubat continuing, “Ultimately, we are just trying to reflect what’s happening around us.” Voyage Voyage is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Additionally, COMA has announced European tour dates beginning in late August and continuing through spring 2020.









Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)