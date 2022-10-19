



Fans of the darkwave and electro/industrial duo have long held the cover of “Son of a Preacher Man” in high regard, and now Collide has breathed new life into the cover with a new limited edition single. Originally recorded for Re-Constriction’s Cyber Punk Fiction compilation, the song had never appeared on any of Collide’s official releases prior to the new single; nevertheless, kaRIN and Statik held a remix contest for the track, with several posted on the old Collide website, which has long been defunct. Now, the band has resurrected those remixes with the new single release, available now via Collide’s website in limited quantities of 200, each signed and hand-numbered, with the band explaining, “We wanted this to be a special Halloween release, and if you get an order in soon, most people should get it by that time.”

Adding to this special occasion is a special upgrade to the music video for “Son of a Preacher Man,” directed by Kevin McVey, which has the distcintion of being Collide’s first video. The new version showcases the remix by John van Loon (Guflux), re-cut from the raw footage, and released today, October 18. Along with the Guflux remix, the single features renditions by Damien James (Gabrielsix, Tripping Breakers), Richard Turek (Heavenly Creatures), DJ Phrancis, and a brand new Heretic remix by Katarrhaktes.

Collide’s latest offering of new material was the February 22 release of Notes From the Universe, along with an instrumental companion. The band has also rereleased the original video for “Son of a Preacher Man” on October 17, upgraded to 4K resolution.









Collide

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)