



Statik and kaRIN have long been revered by fans as much for their expressive and creative cover renditions as for the plethora of original material they’ve released as Collide. Now, the electro/industrial and darkwave duo has unveiled a new single presenting their version of the 2022 hit “Unholy,” originally recorded by pop stars Sam Smith and Kim Petras; proudly declaring, “Oh YES we did,” Collide’s interpretation further extrapolates the campy and Brechtian Cabaret vibes of the original, whose lyrics and video touched on themes of sexual fluidity and identity. In keeping with that spirit, kaRIN and Statik are donating a protion of the proceeds from the “Unholy” single, now available digitally via Bandcamp, to The Trevor Project, an organization devoted to suicide prevention for young people in the LGBTQ community. “Love, compassion, and understanding for each other is always the way forward,” Collide states, “and it is getting increasingly scary and dangerous in a world that tries to pressure people who do not fit into particular molds. To all of the people who don’t fit in… for any reason, thank you for making the world a better place.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)