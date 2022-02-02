



With Collide having announced a new album late in 2021, anticipation has been high among fans for a hint as to what aural delights the eminent darkwave and electro/industrial duo has in store. Now, audiences can rest easy as the release of the band’s new music video asks us, “Are You Better Now?” Marking the first taste of the forthcoming Notes From the Universe, the song takes a lyrical stab at the tumultuous state of the world, chockfull of Collide’s sonic signatures – kaRIN’s breathy and bluesy vocals, Statik’s abrasively noisy yet harmonious thrusts of distorted guitar and synth, saccharine ambience, and boisterous percussion.







Eschewing the pair’s usual practice of utilizing crowdfunding campaigns in favor of the word-of-mouth from fans, Notes From the Universe marks Collide’s first full-length release of new material since 2018’s Mind & Matter. The album is due for release on February 22, 2022 (2.22.22), a date the band said “sounded like a nice date that we could remember,” in a standard single-disc digipack showcasing 11 tracks, as well as a two-disc edition with a bonus instrumental CD limited to 250 copies available only on Collide’s website.

Collide

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)