



If anybody thought that 2021 was a quiet year for the prominent electro/industrial and darkwave duo, they would be mistaken as Collide has announced the release of a new album, titled Notes from the Universe. Written over the course of the last “two years, endless hours, and some blood and some tears,” the album marks the first new material from the band since the “Are You Listening” collaborative single with Android Lust in 2020, and the band’s first full-length album since 2018’s Mind & Matter; the last year also saw the band releasing limited edition Blu-ray reissues of 2000’s Chasing the Ghost and 2003’s Some Kind of Strange, followed by an EP of remixes by Katarrhaktes released in April 2021. Additionally, Collide had opted not to employ a crowdfunding campaign for Notes from the Universe as the band had on the more recent outings, with Statik and kaRIN stating simply to spread the word and that their website “takes all sorts of payments including PayPal.” Showcasing 11 songs, Notes from the Universe will be available in a single-disc digipack, as well as a two-disc edition with a bonus instrumental CD limited to 250 copies available only on Collide’s website; two new limited run T-shirts have also been announced to coincide with the album, which will be released on February 2, 2022 (2.22.22), which the band said “sounded like a nice date that we could remember.”

Collide

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)