



Darkwave and electro/industrial duo Collide have announced that the band will be reissuing two of its most celebrated releases – 2000’s Chasing the Ghost and 2003’s Some King of Strange – in special anniversary editions available only via the Colliide webstore. With each of the albums to be available in limited quantities of 500 Blu-rays each, these special editions will feature the original albums remixed in 5.1 Surround Sound, which will also include the original mixes, new stereo mixes, and instrumental mixes; additionally, each will contain a series of bonus tracks and unreleased demos and early versions, with the first 200 copies sold in the pre-sale to be signed and numbered. These first 200 orders will also include a “thank you” card and folded poster, each signed by the band. Additionally for those with Blu-ray drives on their computers, the discs will all for digital downloads of the albums in stereo mixes. Chasing the Ghost will also include the music video for “Razor Sharp,” while Some Kind of Strange will contain the “Euphoria” video, both presented in high resolution.

Statik speaks on the process of remixing the band’s already dense material in 5.1, saying that “I always wanted to try something that would really spread out the sound, and let listeners experience the songs in a completely new way,” with him describing the process of technically transferring the original tracks, as well as the necessity to print the albums on Blu-ray in order to provide the “best sound experience that we could offer,” on the Collide website.

The 20th Anniversary special edition of Chasing the Ghost and the 17th Anniversary special edition of Some Kind of Strange are expected to be released by no later than October of this year.

Collide

Noiseplus Music



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)