



It has been nearly two years since the release of A Haunted Place, the widely acclaimed collaborative album from Norwegian guitarist Karl Morten Dahl with fellow post-punk practitioner Pete Burns of Kill Shelter. Now, Dahl has announced his latest endeavor, Crystalline, which sees him working with longtime musical partner Paris Alexander, with the reveal of the introductory single “Perceptions.” The album marks the pair’s first collaborative effort since 2019’s Radial Glare, with each remarking on the spark of inspiration they’ve felt from their partnership; Alexander calls it a natural progression that builds on their previous efforts, while Dahl explains that Crystalline represents “the dualities and antipoles of life” – bliss and darkness, hope and despair, guitars and synths. A music video for “Perceptions” was also released today, March 3, with Crystalline due for release on May 12 via Young & Cold Records; pre-orders for the album in digital, CD, and vinyl formats can be found on Bandcamp. Furthermore, Antipole will be performing with Paris Alexander and Eirene at this year’s Wave Gothic Treffen in Leipzig, Germany on May 28.











Of course, Pete Burns is not allowing Kill Shelter to sit idly by, following up A Haunted Place and his own Asylum album with his latest collaboration; this time, he joins forces with post-industrial and dark electro artist Veronica Stitch – a.k.a. Death Loves Veronica – on The Sex Tape Sessions EP. Mixed and mastered by Burns, the EP sees him and Stitch addressing the artistic process itself and the oversaturated state of music and the arts; with the proliferation of file-sharing and distribution platforms alongside piracy and the ease of availability, the artists question the very notion of authenticity and value not only in the songs, but within the very medium itself as the EP is to be released through various formats, including digital, CD, vinyl, cassettes, mini DV, and VHS. Adding to the experience, Stitch and Burns encourage those who purchase the tapes and VHS to copy, share, and redistribute the material however they wish, strengthening The Sex Tape Sessions‘ metacommentary on the “commoditization of personality in music.” A video shot and produced by Stitch and Burns was revealed on March 2, with The Sex Tape Sessions EP to arrive on March 17 on Cold Transmission Music, now available to pre-order via Bandcamp. Burns had mastered Death Loves Veronica’s Corruption For the Insidious album, released in April 2022; Kill Shelter’s Asylum was released in July 2022 via Metropolis Records in North America and Manic Depression Records in Europe and other territories.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)