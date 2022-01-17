



It’s difficult to believe that 10 years have passed since the Chicago music scene lost one of its most beloved figures – Jamie Duffy, best known for his work in bands like Acumen Nation, Iron Lung Corp., and DJ? Acucrack, as well as a prominent sound man, studio engineer, and producer. What began as a memorial concert in his honor has grown into one of the most adventurous and ambitious charity festival events in the industrial community, with the announcement of the tenth annual ColdWaves to take place this September. Through its association with Darkest Before Dawn, a Chicago and Los Angeles based non-profit organization devoted to suicide prevention in the nightlife restaurant and music industry, ColdWaves has served not only as a rallying point for the continued evolution of industrial and underground alternative music, but also as a beacon of hope for those struggling to find a light in the darkest of times; even with the cancellations of 2020 due to the pandemic, ColdWaves persevered through Twitch and online streams to keep the music pumping and serve as a communal hub for denizens of industrial, post-punk, and modern electro, with 2021 seeing the event’s return to Chicago’s Metro, Smart Bar, and GMan Tavern. As stated by Jim Marcus at the 2016 event, “This is the only music festival in the entire world that exists because someone loved their friend so much that they didn’t want to let go, and doesn’t want anyone ever again to have to let go of a friend too soon.” A time of simultaneous mourning and celebration, ColdWaves X marks the tenth anniversary of the event, taking place over four days in Chicago this September – Thursday, 09/22-Sunday, 09/25; as well, satellite events are scheduled in New York City from Thursday, 09/15-Friday, 09/16, and in Los Angeles from Thursday, 09/29-Friday, 09/30. Ticket information and a full listing of participating bands and venues will be forthcoming very soon!

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)