ColdWaves lineups announced for 2018





Now entering its seventh year, ColdWaves – the industrial music festival celebrating the life of Jamie Duffy and providing support for suicide prevention – announed earlier this year dates for three events taking place in Chicago, Los Angeles for the second year, and for the first time New York City. Now, the band lineups for each of the three cities have been announced!

Renowned as much for showcasing new and up-and-coming talents in the scene along with longtime favorites and reformations of defunct acts, audiences will now get to see legendary coldwave and industrial acts Chemlab, C-Tec, and H3llb3nt. They along with many ColdWaves alumni are slated to perform in all three cities, including ohGr, Front Line Assembly, Author & Punisher, Hide, Cocksure, and Lead into Gold; newcomers to this year’s events include ACTORS, Wire Spine, Omniflux, Continues, Kontravoid, and Anatomy. Die Krupps and Rhys Fulber will be performing in Chicago and Los Angeles, while Meat Beat Manifesto will be performing in Chicago and New York.

First on the schedule is New York City on September 13-15 at the Irving Plaza and Gramercy Theater; Statiqbloom will be performing the New York event. Chicago will then take place at Metro and Smart Bar from September 21-23, with Blizaboy, Sara Taylor, Ganser, and Acucrack also on the bill for the Windy City. Finally, Los Angeles closes the month out from September 27-29; Haex and returning alumni Assemblage 23 will be performing at the L.A. event.

Daily lineups for the events will be announced on April 3. Tickets for all three events will be going on sale on Friday, April 6 via Ticketfly; VIP tickets will be on sale exclusively on the ColdWaves website.

ColdWaves

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)