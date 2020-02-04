



2020 marks the ninth installment of the Chicago charity/festival event ColdWaves, taking place on the weekend of September 18-20. Continuing to champion the cause of suicide prevention and offering a beacon of light and hope to the underground music scene, the event has brought forth some of the best bands, past and present, in the realms of industrial, electronic, and post-punk music. Among the returning acts from past ColdWaves events are the pioneering EBM originators Front 242, the melodic industrial/rock stylings of Stabbing Westward, the vicious cybernetic assault of Cyanotic, the vibrantly dark rock of ACTORS, and performances by longtime collaborators and legends of the industrial scene Chris Connelly and Paul Barker, with the latter performing a DJ set under the beloved moniker of Hermes Pan. Joining the ranks this year are the funky and slithery My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, the original electro-noise terrorists The Young Gods, the post-punk brilliancy of She Past Away, Ash Code, The Bellwether Syndicate, The KVB, All Your Sisters, Fee Lion, and Void Vision, as well as the slaughtering post-industrial of Kollaps, and the scorching breaks of Broken Note. Also keeping the beats pumping and the boots stomping will be DJ sets by Mutilato, Zoltar, VeganInBlack, and DJ:EYG:.

In association with the Darkest Before Dawn organization for suicide prevention, to which a portion of the proceeds will be going toward, ColdWaves is once again partnered with WaxTrax! Records and Electronic Saviors, both keeping the spirit of underground music alive with their pop-up stores being part of the event; additional partnerships this year include Schecter Guitars, Riveting Music , and Superluminal. The event will be held at the legendary Metro and Smart Bar, with tickets – both general admission and V.I.P. packages – and additional information now available via the ColdWaves website.

