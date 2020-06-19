



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing concerns for public health, as well as the restrictions on venue capacity and international travel, numerous shows, events, festivals, and tours have had to cancel or postpone throughout 2020. As such, the ColdWaves charity/festival in Chicago has also had to reschedule for the next year, having recently announced that it will take place on the weekend of September 24-26, 2021 at Metro. Although originally rescheduled for the preceding weekend, this resulted in a conflict with the rescheduled Riot Fest, with ColdWaves’ organizers stating, “We think it’s in the best interest for our patrons in regards to hotels, travel, logistics, and more, to make some space.” As usual, ColdWaves 2021 will be held in association with the Darkest Before Dawn organization for suicide prevention, and is partnered with WaxTrax! Records and Electronic Saviors, both keeping the spirit of underground music alive with their pop-up stores being part of the event; additional partnerships this year include Schecter Guitars, Riveting Music , and Superluminal. Further information can be found on the ColdWaves website and Facebook page; tickets and an updated listing of performing bands are not yet available at this time.







In addition, Front 242 has rescheduled its Black to Square One Tour of the United States to take place in Spring 2021. Following a series of shows in the U.K. and Europe, the U.S. tour – in association with ColdWaves – will begin on March 13 in Denver, CO and continue until April 3 in Philadelphia, PA; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s Facebook page.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)