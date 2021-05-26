



May 21 saw the release of Circa 1983, the sophomore full-length album from dark disco trio Camlann. Veering away from the darkwave and gothic influences that defined the band’s first album, Circa 1983 presents a morre refined aesthetic inspired by the new wave and synthpop stylings of the titular year, with composer/keyboardist Fauzan Pratama stating the album’s purpose to “invite listeners to our interpretation of Jakarta in 1983” and “make fiction that can relate to many people.” Though still retaining elements of melancholy and pain derived from personal experience, the record is a modern take on nostalgia with an emphasis on lighter, more fun moods, with the group citing such influences as Depeche Mode, Soft Cell, Alphaville, Donna Summer, and more. Released via Cold Transmission Music, Circa 1983 is now available to purchase in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp. Music videos have been released for the singles “1983,” “Give Me Light,” and “I’m Nobody.”



















Hailing from Jakarta, Indonedia and formed in early 2019 as a personal project of 15-year-old vocalist/guitarist Ony Godfrey, Camlann started to take shape upon Godfrey’s meeting of Pratama when they joined the science olympiad program; Pratama brought in bassist/guitarist Bayu Triyudanto, with Godfrey’s friend Zanetta Bangun assisting with songwriting and production on both Circa 1983 and the band’s 2020 debut The Forgotten Lost Fragments.

Camlann

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Cold Transmission

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)