



MARY – the darkwave and post-punk solo act of Canadian artist Kuba Rygal – has at last broken the silence of four years with the announcement of a new album. Revolving around themes of self-discovery and drawing comparisons to the likes of The Cure and The Sisters of Mercy, Die Before Death continues to follow the artist’s course of finding peace amid the chaos of modern life. Due for release on September 4 via Cold Transmission Music, Die Before Death is available for pre-order now on Bandcamp in CD and digital formats, with the album tracks “Frantic” and “Devouring Me” available to preview; the music video for “Frantic” was released in October 2018, offering the first taste of the new album and indicating its long gestation since the 2016 Analyze Paralyze EP.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)