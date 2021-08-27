



Among the several projects that Mick Harris undertook following his departure from Napalm Death was Lull; founded in 1990 after the artist had acquired a sampler, reverb pedal, and four-track recorder, this project focused more on Harris’ interest in minimalist drones and dark ambient soundscapes, with the 1998 Moments album on Relapse Records standing as one of the project’s most exemplary releases. Now, Cold Spring is reissuing this momentous record for the first time on vinyl, as what was originally a continuous stream of 99 tracks on CD has been remastered for the two-LP format, expanded to 100 tracks with bonus material from the original recording sessions; with pre-orders beginning on October 1, this new 180gram pressing will be housed in a textured gatefold sleeve, available in 500 brown and 250 black vinyl copies. This new edition of Moments will be released on November 26, 13 years since Lull’s last release of new material, 2008’s Like a Slow River; earlier this year, Harris also released The Only Place from his more rhythmic and experimental Scorn project via Ohm Resistance.





