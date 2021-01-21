



Originally created in 2017 and then only available as a 3LP set at the Fundação Calouste Gulbenkian (Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation) in Lisbon, Cold Spring has reissued FM Einheit’s Exhibition of a Dream. Recorded at the Lisbon foundation’s amphitheatres and garden and in Einheit’s own Steinschlag studioin Germany, the album was commissioned and produced by the foundation as part Mathieu Copeland’s “Exhibition of a Dream” (“L’exposition D’un Rêve”) with Einheit creating musical and auditory interpretations of 12 dreams; among the dreamers are the likes of Genesis Breyer P-Orridge (Throbbing Gristle, Psychic TV), Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth), Susan Stenger (Band of Susans), David Link (Claymore, Theory of Ruin), filmmaker Apichatpong “Joe” Weerasethakul, and more. The album also features guest performances by bassist Volker Kamp, drummer Saskia von Klitzing, and guitarist Robert Poss, as well as the aforementioned Susan Stenger on flute and bass, with vocal performances by P-Orridge, Stengre, Ranaldo, Émilie Pitoiset, Erika Stucky, and the Gulbenkian Choir.







Often remembered for his pioneering work with Einstürzende Neubauten, Einheit is also credited with performing “stones” and “springs,” along with the musical score; Kamp and von Klitzing had also worked with Einheit on his Hammerschlag collaboration with Andreas Ammer, released in May 2020. The Fundação Calouste Gulbenkian is a Portuguese institution, one of the wealthiest charities in the world, founded in 1956 according to the last will and testament of oil magnate Calouste Sarkis Gulbenkian; the foundation is devoted to the promotion of education, the arts, philanthropy, and science.

Mastered by Martin Bowes at The Cage Studios and now available for pre-order via Bandcamp, Exhibition of a Dream will be released on February 26 in digital and CD formats, with the latter appearing in a six-panel matte-laminate double digipak.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)