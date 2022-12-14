



To delineate the history of Psychic TV would be an almost futile affair given that much of it is as surreal and as esoteric as the band’s music, seemingly owing to something of a more spectral, even majickal nature. From the group’s earliest period comes Those Who Do Not, a long out-of-print recording of Psychic TV’s live performance that took place in November 1983 in Reykjavik, Iceland, unearthed and reissued by Cold Spring after 23 years. Meticulously remastered by Martin Bowes (Attrition) at The Cage Studios, the album will be released on February 23, 2023 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with the latter appearing in a standard black edition, as well as red and white variants each limited to 230 copies; the red variant will be available from the label, while the white version will be available exclusively through independent record stores.







Organized by HÖH and Gramm Records, the live show is one of the earliest documents of Psychic TV’s ritualistic approach to music and performance, acting as a companion to the band’s second album, Dreams Less Sweet, released in 1983. The performing lineup featured founding members Genesis P-Orridge, Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson, and Alex Ferguson, joined by John Gosling, Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson (HÖH), Geff Rushton, and members of Thee Temple of Psychick Youth. Interspersed with the live show are recordings from P-Orridge’s Pagan marriage to then Psychic TV member Paula, conducted by Sveinbjörn Beinteinsson Allsherjargodi. Subsequent to this album, Christopherson and Rushton left the band in 1984 to form COIL, the latter famously adopting the name of John Balance.

Psychic TV

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)