



Before attaining global success and becoming one of the big names of ’80s synthpop and new wave, The Human League had pursued a more experimental direction, as evidenced by the band’s first two albums, 1979’s Reproduction and 1980’s Travelogue. Shortly after, founding members Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh founded the B.E.F. – British Electric Foundation – and signed with Virgin with the intention of providing a platform for themselves and their peers in innovative electronic music. Now, Cold Spring has announced a reissue of the B.E.F.’s debut album, Music For Stowaways, originally released as a limited edition cassette in 1981.

Written and recorded by Ware and Marsh after their departure from The Human League, much of the album’s material would later be revised and revisited in the pair’s other band with vocalist Glenn Gregory, Heaven 17, whose commercial success would ultimately overshadow B.E.F.; for example, “Groove Thang” presents an instrumental version of Heaven 17’s debut single, “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang,” released on the same date of March 6, 1981. As such, Heaven 17 guitarist/bassist John Wilson appears on the track, while Gregory appears on “The Optimum Chant,” and “Uptown Apocalypse” features a guest appearance by Clock DVA’s Adi Newton, who had worked with the duo in The Future, formed prior to The Human League.







The Cold Spring reissue of Music For Stowaways will be released on April 21 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; the latter will be available in standard black and a limited yellow variant. In addition, the reissue features three tracks that were not on the original 1981 cassette, as well as a track that was originally uncredited. Pre-orders for B.E.F.’s Music For Stowaways can be found on the Cold Spring webstore and Bandcamp.

