



From Italy comes Sonologyst, with the Ancient Death Cults and Beliefs album due for release on the Cold Spring label. As the title suggests, the album centers on themes of the role of death and burial rituals in various nature religions and mythology, with a specific emphasis on the ancient civiliations of Egypt, China, Mesopotamia, and India ; these themes also include references to death cults, cannibalism, mummification, and the erection of large religious monuments. “Although the death cults and burial rituals may be different among the nature religions, the reasons are the same; either affection towards the deceased or else fear for the soul wandering in the vicinity of the corpse and which must be appeased (with offerings, prayers, incantations).” With artwork created by Abby Helasdottir, Ancient Death Cults and Beliefs will be released in digital and CD digipak on March 13, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp.





