



Sadly, when it comes to tours and festival lineups, postponements and cancellations are a fact of life. With this year marking the tenth anniversary of ColdWaves, the memorial gathering dedicated to the memory of Jamie Duffy and that has devoted itself to presenting the best of the old and new of what our underground scene has to offer, one can imagine that anticipation is high among the curators, performers, and especially the audience. Alas, on July 11, the announcement was made that longstanding Swedish electro/EBM act Covenant would be unable to perform; unfortunately, as Liebknecht’s Daniel Myer is also a member of the band, he too would be unable to perform his sets at the event.

However, all due credit must be given to chief organizer Jason Novak and his team for persevering and filling the void left by Covenant’s absence. Now headlining the festival’s second night of Friday, September 23 will be dark electro/post-punk act and ColdWaves alumni Cold Cave. That night will also see on the lineup KITE, Empathy Test, Spike Hellis, Ghostfeeder, and Rare DM, with a late show performance by Orphx and DJ sets by Patrick Codenys (of Front 242) and Baby Magick; as always, the main show will be held at The Metro, with the late show and DJ sets at the adjoining Smart Bar. Earlier this year when ColdWaves X was first announced, Drab Majesty also had to pull out, with TR/ST taking over the headlining position for the first night of Thursday, September 22. Throughout the year, ColdWaves has also been sponsoring tours conducted by family members Front Line Assembly on the Mechanical Soul Tour, Front 242 on the Black to Square One Tour, Portion Control, KITE, ACTORS, Bootblacks, and more.

ColdWaves X will take place over four days, Thursday, 09/22-Sunday, 09/25, with New York City happening from Thursday, 09/15-Friday, 09/16, and Los Angeles from Thursday, 09/29-Friday, 09/30; a full schedule of performances and sets with ticket info can be found on the ColdWaves website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)