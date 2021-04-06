



Aside from the “Waving Hands” single, all seemed quiet in 2020 from underground electro/post-punk act Cold Cave; that silence is now broken with the announcement of Fate in Seven Lessons, an album that presents the band’s signature blend of new romantic and brooding synth-laden textures with accessible yet darkly melodic songwriting. Preceded by the “Night Light” single, along with its music video, a song that conjures up memories of the early ’80s melancholy pop stylings of New Order; Cold Cave’s Wesley Eisold describes the song as “an ode to the light in the dark, an end of the night anthem for everything you wish you said,” further stating the themes to be about “clinging to love the way people cling to religion and escaping the trappings of time.”







Helmed by Eisold and multi-instrumentalist Amy Lee, Cold Cave is joined on the new record by Nils Blue, Anthony Anzaldo, and Ryan McMahon. Due for release on June 11 via the band’s own Heartworm Press, Fate in Seven Lessons is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp and the label webstore in digital and 12-inch picture disc vinyl editions, with “Night Light” and “Promised Land’ available to preview stream.





Cold Cave

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Heartworm Press

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)