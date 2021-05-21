



With the album originally released in 2010 by Matador Records, electro/post-punk act Cold Cave has announced a new edition of Cherish the Light Years. Although still available digitally on Bandcamp, the band’s sophomore release has been long out-of-print, with this new edition also marking the first time the record is available on colored vinyl; pressed on 180g heavyweight vinyl, this tenth anniversary re-release also includes the previously unreleased track “Believe In My Blood,” with the cover art featured a different photo by Sebastian Mlynarski taken from the original shoot.







In addition, Cold Cave will be celebrating the album with, not one, but two full live performances of Cherish the Light Years in its entirety; bridging the band’s past, present, and future, the performances will also include the forthcoming record, Fate in Seven Lessons, the two shows taking place at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on August 28 and New York City’s Webster Hall on September 25. With the new edition of Cherish the Light Years due to be released in September, pre-orders for the album along with V.I.P. tickets to these two live shows are available via Heartworm Press. As well, tickets can be found through Ticketmater for the Los Angeles show , and AXS for the New York show.

Fate in Seven Lessons will be released on June 11 in digital and vinyl formats, and can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp and Heartworm Press.





Cold Cave

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Heartworm Press

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)