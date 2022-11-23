



Coitus Interruptus Productions has over the years assembled some excellent compilations paying tribute to some of modern underground music’s most influential figures, from Soft Cell/Marc Almondg to Coil, Killing Joke to The Chameleons, Cabaret Voltaire to Fad Gadget, and more! Released on November 18, Heartbreak Beat is the imprint’s latest entry in the series, this time honoring The Psychedelic Furs, along with a nostalgic video for the cover of “Love My Way” from Seattle darkwave and dreampop duo The Blue Hour. As the original 1982 version is one of the post-punk and new wave act’s best known hits, Marselle and Brian Hodges transform the song into a somber and cinematic arrangement of male and female vocals, lithe trickling pianos, and ambient organs that stay true to the lyrics of “ading and lifelong love.”







Heartbreak Beat is available now as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp. The compilation features renditions of songs by The Psychedelic Furs, all mastered by Jasyn Bangert (God Module, Hexheart), with cover artwork by Greg Rolfes of Eleven12 Design & Photography. Along with The Blue Hour, the collection features Nepthisis, A Covenant of Thors, Probe 7, Tenek, Absynthe of Faith, AL1CE, cis MACHINA, and more.





The Blue Hour

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Coitus Interruptus Productions

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

The Psychedelic Furs

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)